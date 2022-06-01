Johnny Gonzales finished his race surrounded by his family on May 29, 2022. Services will be held at Earthman Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX. 77521 on June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at San Jacinto Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: Sus Manos Extendidas http://www.susmanosextendidasmexico.com or Shiloh Ministries: http://www.shilohmensministries.com/contact.html
Johnny Gonzales fought the good fight and finished his race surrounded by his family on May 29, 2022. He was born in Baytown, Texas on June 9, 1940, to Antonio and Carmelita Coy Gonzales.
