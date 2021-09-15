Doris O’Banion Sanders passed away on September 10, 2021. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, on Thursday evening September 16, 2021 from 5: to 8 p.m. Services will be held in Sterling-White Funeral Home on Friday afternoon September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Joe Magnum officiating. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Interment will be in Sterling-White Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Sterling-White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, Texas 77562. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.sterlingwhite.com.
Doris O’Banion Sanders passed peacefully at her home, with her children by her side on Friday, September 10, 2021. Doris was born on November 14, 1933 in Kilgore, Texas to Charlie and Mildred Stewart. She was the first of four children and moved to Highlands, Texas as a young girl. She attended Highlands Elementary, Baytown Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School. She was a proud member of the renowned REL Brigadiers and the Class of 1952. Doris married Bert O’Banion and was a homemaker for almost twenty years while she raised three children- David, Carol and Paul. She was very active in their school, church, and extracurricular activities. Doris attended Lee College where she earned her Cosmetology degree and, later, studied Business.
Commented