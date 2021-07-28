Francisco (Javier) Cardenas passed away on July 20, 2021. On Friday, July 30, 2021, the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 7 p.m. at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Catholic Burial will be at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., with interment following at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown.
Francisco (Javier) Cardenas, 75, of Baytown, passed away July 20, 2021, in Galveston with his beloved family by his side.
