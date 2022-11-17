Janie J. Prochazka York

Janie J. Prochazka York passed away on November 10, 2022. Visitation on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands, Texas starts at 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, November 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crosby, Texas at 11 a.m. Luncheon will be provided.

Janie J. Prochazka York was born on June 24, 1927, and passed away on November 10, 2022, at 95 years young.