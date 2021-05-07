Theonila (Babs) Buchanan passed away on May 3, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 11a.m. to 12 p.m.with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, Texas 77562; followed by the interment at Sterling~White Cemetery.
Theonila (Babs) Buchanan passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. She was born to Charles and Annie Jurek on Sunday, June 23, 1929 in East Bernard, Texas. Theonila was known as a loyal and compassionate person who enjoyed gardening and reading.
