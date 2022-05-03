Barbara Jean Whitley passed away on April 30, 2022. A visitation will be held at Navarre Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, with funeral services on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery.
Barbara Jean Whitley passed away peacefully in her home of 62 years on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the company and care of her loving daughters. She was born December 23, 1939, in Mexia, Texas and lived most of her life in Baytown.
