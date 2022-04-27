Helen Spiers Blomstrom passed away on April 26, 2022. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, April 29th from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11a.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home in Highlands, Texas. The funeral service will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers send donations to Rochelle Baptist Church.
Helen Spiers Blomstrom, 87, of Rochelle, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas. Helen was born on December 17, 1934 to Louis and Frances Spiers in El Campo, Texas. The family moved back to Austin shortly after Helen’s birth followed by a move to Woodland Acres in Houston. Helen graduated from Galena Park High School in 1953. Helen married Knute Blomstrom, Jr., in 1954. They were married for 66 years before Knute passed away almost two years ago. Helen was known for her love of God, family, and friends, her servant’s heart, her kindness, hospitality, and generosity, her tenacity, and her sense of humor. She was a good friend, and she maintained close friendships with her Woodland Acres school friends from the age of 6 years until her death. Helen faithfully served in missions work in the Women’s Missionary Union, taught Sunday School, and worked in Vacation Bible School for 50 years. Helen and Knute volunteered in the Celebrate Recovery program at Rochelle Baptist Church, where she was a member. Helen was a sports mom, 4H, FFA, and Band mom in her early years. She loved reading, singing, visiting with friends and family, and quilting. She was a charter member of the Crosby Quilt Guild.
Commented