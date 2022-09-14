Dennis Lea Hollis Heyen passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., with funeral services at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the San Pedro Cemetery in Grapeland. For those who desire, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Dennis Lea Hollis Heyen, 78, of Baytown, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Baytown.
