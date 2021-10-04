Ron L. Evans passed away on September 28, 2021. A family service will be scheduled at a later date.
Ron L. Evans, 76, of Frankston, passed away on September 28, 2021. He was born in Pittsburg, Texas on October 18, 1944 to Leon and Juanita (Corley) Evans. Ron graduated from Texas A& M University in 1968 with a Civil Engineering degree and worked for Exxon Company, U.S.A at the Baytown, Texas refinery as a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1999 and moved to East Texas to enjoy the country life.
