Salvador Razo Jr. passed away on February 6, 2022. A celebration of life mass will be announced at a later date.
Salvador Razo Jr., 66, of Baytown,Texas passed away on February 6, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
