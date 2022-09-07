Charles Dudley Probst finished his journey on Earth on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Visitation with Helen and the family will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas from 10 to 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas at 11 a.m. Immediately following the celebration, a Reception will be held at the church for approximately one hour followed by a private Graveside Service with the family. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Charles Dudley Probst, 92, of New Braunfels finished his journey
on Earth on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Eden Hill Communities. He was born June 5, 1930, in Kerrville, Texas to Rev. Walter C. and Selma Adele Pfluger Probst.
He graduated from Tivy High School (Kerrville), attended Schreiner Institute, from Texas Lutheran College (Seguin) in 1949 and graduated from Wartburg Theological Seminary (Dubuque, Iowa) in 1955.
Charles married Helen Vernell Steinbring on Tuesday, June 16, 1953, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Austin. They were married for 69 years and dated each other for four years before that.
A lifetime of service followed, influencing the lives of many through his ministry and the way he lived. He served three mission congregations - Trinity Lutheran (Sherman, Texas), Christ the King Lutheran (Kenner, Louisiana) and Mt. Hope Lutheran (El Paso, Texas) - with the Bible in one hand and a hammer in the other. His final and longest tenure was at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baytown, Texas (1970 to 1989) including a preaching point at Trinity Lutheran (Liberty, Texas).
He and Helen retired from parish ministry in 1989 to New Braunfels, Texas where he served as chaplain at Eden Home (now Eden Hill Communities) and worked on remodeling Helen’s family (late 1800s) homestead, still following the same calling of having a Bible in one hand and hammer in the other.
Charles was a friend to many, always ready with an infectious smile and wit, a word of encouragement, and the time to listen and pray. He will truly be missed by many and remembered by all.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Friedrich, and sister-in-law Sue Steinbring.
Survivors include his wife Helen and four children: Mark Probst (Marcy), M’Liss Brockman (Rusty), Mike Probst (Diane), and M’Rique Probst; brother Rev. Walter Probst, Jr. (Marilyn), brothers-in- law Major Friedrich and Ed Steinbring, five grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial be given to Wartburg Seminary Charles and Helen Probst Scholarship Fund, Texas Lutheran University Charles and Helen Probst Scholarship Fund, Hope Hospice (New Braunfels).
Visitation with Helen and the family will be Saturday, September
10, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas from 10 to 11 a.m.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September
10, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas at 11 a.m.
Immediately following the celebration, a Reception will be
held at the church for approximately one hour followed by a private Graveside Service with the family.
