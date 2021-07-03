Kenneth Eugene Reed passed away July 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Barlow Central Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to condolences@Lankfordfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kenneth Eugene Reed, 82, of Waterford, Ohio passed away 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Commented