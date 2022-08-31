Donnie Joe Johnston passed away on Sunday, August, 28, 2022. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a service to celebrate his life on Friday September 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Sterling-White Funeral home, 11011 Lynchburg-Crosby Rd, Highlands, Texas. Immediately following the service, all friends and family are invited to shared stories and memories of Donnie Joe over food and drinks at the Knight of Columbus Hall 1508 Crosby Dayton Rd Crosby, TX 77532.
Donnie Joe Johnston, 68, of Crosby, Texas passed away on Sunday, August, 28, 2022. He was surrounded by the loves of his life his wife, Michelle, and his daughters, Dwana and Danyel.
