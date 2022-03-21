Roberta Adelina Fraser Hector passed away on March 15, 2022. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11a.m. for visitation and funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with services concluding thereafter.
Roberta Adelina Fraser Hector, 77, of Baytown, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her residence.
Roberta was born February 11, 1945, in San Nicholas, Aruba, to parents; Robert and Doris James Fraser, and has been a resident of Baytown for over 41 years. She was a graduate of Modern Beauty College and Lee College. Owner of R&E Cosmetology & Barber School where she operated as an instructor. Mrs. Roberta was a counselor and mother to all her students, past and present. She sponsored local Net-Ball clubs, trips to Beauty/fashion shows for her students, and took part and sponsored many events for the Caribbean community making it known through her great relationship & partnership she developed over the years with The Baytown Sun. Roberta also enjoyed being with family & friends, traveling, (watching “Perry Mason” on TV) and always living life to the fullest, putting her whole heart into everything she does. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on with the legacy she left.
Mrs. Hector was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Fraser and Doris James; siblings Iona Christian-James, Harry Fraser, Rupert “Clearance” Fraser, Ruby Hickinson-Fraser, and Alfonso Theodore Fraser. She is survived by her husband of 55 years: Emmanuel Hector; sons Joseph Robert Hector & spouse Magdalena Hector, Leslie Alfred Hector & spouse Shonda Hector , and Ronald Reginald Hector; sisters Rosalina Fraser and Catherine Smit; brothers Randolph Fraser, Ivan Fraser, and Roy Fraser; grandchildren Brianna Broussard, Kavontre Mouton, Steven Hector, Nathan Edward, Noah Hector, Janelle Hector, Nicholas Hector, Erin Hector, Ronald Hector, Jr., Reginald Hector, and Mikela Hector; great-grandchildren Camille Gibson, Taylor Walker, Tori Walker, and Hakeem Hector; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
