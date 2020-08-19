Faheemah Maryan Rhodes-Brooks passed away. Visitation will Saturday, August 22nd at 4 to 5 p.m. Service immediately following.
Faheemah Maryan Rhodes-Brooks was born on February 4, 1977 in Berkeley California to Mary Evelyn Rhodes and Herbert Rhodes. At an early age they lived briefly in Las Vegas before moving to Baytown, Texas. Faheemah accepted the Christian faith as a teenager at Maranatha Church in Mt, Belvieu, Texas. After graduating Ross S. Sterling High School in 1995, she attended University of Houston - Clear Lake and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education. She went on to pursue two Master of Arts degrees in Education at University of Phoenix (Administration & Supervision and Curriculum & Instruction). As an educator, she touched the lives of many children. Her teaching career began in 2001 at Grimes Elementary (Kindergarten). Since 2012 she has taught third graders at Ray K Dailey Elementary School. In September 2008, Faheemah met the love of her life Christopher E. Brooks and they joined together in matrimony on February 14, 2011 in Missouri City, Texas.
