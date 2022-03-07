Billie (Louise) Pitman passed away on March 1, 2022. A visitation for Louise will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas. Funeral services will take place 10 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409 Road, Old River-Winfree, Texas with interment to follow in Sterling-White Cemetery.
Billie (Louise) Pitman, 89, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Baytown, Texas. Louise was born February 20, 1933 in Lamar, Oklahoma to parents Roy Luther Wood and Velma Ozella Bachus Wood who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband William Mitchel Pitman; granddaughter Mandy Stout; brother Joel Wood; and sister Yvonne Wood.
