Joe Sealy Price passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, April 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, Texas 77562
Joe Sealy Price, 88, of Crosby, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was born on Monday, February 27, 1933, in Coleman, Texas, to the late Joe Collin Price and Thelma Lou Boyd. He graduated from Santa Ana High School. From there he went onto to earn his Bachelors of Science in Law Enforcement Administration. Joe proudly retired from Active Duty as a Texas Peace Officer after 42 years. He was a proud Master Mason of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and a Shriner with Arabia Shrine Temple.
Commented