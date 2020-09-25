Dorothy Jane Walker passed away on September 23, 2020. Vsitation with the Walker family will be on Saturday, October 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service at 11a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd, Baytown, Texas 77521. Interment will immediately follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth, Baytown, Texas 77521. For service information, directions, or to leave condolences for the family, visit dignitymemorial.com. Serving as Pallbearers will be the grandsons. Per the COVID-19 Earthman Baytown regulations, masks must be worn upon entry of the funeral home and worn over your nose and mouth at all times and social distancing will be required.
Dorothy Jane Walker, 86, a resident of Baytown for over 60 years, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas at her daughter Suzanne’s house. Born in Kilgore, Texas to parents Willie Mae Pitcock Webb and A.C. Webb, she graduated from high school in Anahuac, where she met Billy Doyle Walker, her late husband of 67 years. At Anahuac High School she was a cheerleader as well as basketball player. Ms. Walker moved with her husband and children to Baytown in 1959 when her husband started teaching at Lee College. After attending college while tending to three small children, she graduated from University of Houston with Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Education, and spent almost 40 years at Deer Park ISD first as a teacher, and then a diagnostician. She loved her job. Dorothy and Billy started their real estate career by purchasing rural land just outside Baytown, building a road, water well, and subdividing into lots which he sold to other Lee College professors, keeping some for their own use. They aptly named the road “Dozent Lane”. They continued after retirement to purchase wooded rural land with streams, creeks, and ponds that family and friends enjoyed visiting, hunting, fishing, and hiking. Dorothy and Billy ended up dividing the labor on their hunting trips. Dorothy would shoot the deer, which Billy would field dress. They were a formidable team. Dorothy was always impeccably dressed, nails polished, hair done. On one of her hunting forays, we were surprised when she got back to the cabin, unzipped and stepped out of her hunting overalls in her nice pantsuit looking like she was going out on the town. Billy and Dorothy acquired many close, lifelong friends. With these friends, they enjoyed various activities including dancing, hunting, fishing, tennis, racquetball, golfing, cruises to Cozumel, and trips to New Orleans. She also traveled on “girls” trips with friends and daughters, both domestically and abroad. Always trying new things, especially after the three oldest children had flown the nest, Dorothy took up bicycling. She completed five MS150 rides from Houston to Austin, in her late 50’s and early 60s. While on a women’s tennis team, Dorothy won many trophies for singles and doubles play. She was a stellar Scrabble player, and very competitive and successful in all her pursuits. On Dorothy and Billy’s last cruise a few years ago, many guests were dancing, but when it became apparent Dorothy and Billy were by far the best dancers on the floor, the other dancers stood back to observe, leaving Dorothy and Billy as the solo performers, ending with hearty applause from the crowd. Although there were dozens of cruises with friends, one especially memorable Christmas cruise included all four children and spouses, along with all ten grandchildren at the time. - a family group of 20! To her children and late husband, Billy… Dorothy was invincible. She was a kind and generous soul; yet very strong with a quiet resilience. She accepted the increasing challenges of Parkinson’s disease with grace, realism, and extraordinary strength.
