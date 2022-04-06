Our beloved Mary Jane Leday Dawson of Beaumont, Texas passed away on March 29, 2022. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her church St. Ann’s Catholic Church (2715 Calder St. Beaumont TX 77702) visitation will start at 9:30 a.m.
