Viola Victoria Stubbs passed away on October 3, 2021. A visitation for Viola will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas. Funeral services will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home officiated by Deacon Archie Benham. Interment will follow in Sterling-White Cemetery.
Viola Victoria Stubbs, 64, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. She was born January 3, 1957 in Houston, Texas to parents Max William Ackerman and Viola Strakos Ackerman who preceded her in death along with her husband William Dwayne Stubbs Sr.; sister, Dorothy Sue Ackerman; grandparents Max L. Ackerman, Anglelina Janak Ackerman, John Strakos Sr., and Ludmilla Budova Strakos; uncle Charles Bederka; aunt Doris Bederka; and cousin Liz Skrla.
