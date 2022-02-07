Mary Ella West Zycha passed away on February 5, 2022. Visiting hours will take place at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial in the Latin rite at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Jefferson Hwy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests masses to be said for Mary or you may donate to St. Agnes Building Fund in her memory.
Mary Ella West Zycha, age 90, resident of Baton Rouge passed away on February 5, 2022. She was born May 4, 1931 in Trinity, Texas. After the family moved to Baytown, Texas, she graduated with a Masters Degree in Education from Sam Houston State Teachers College, Huntsville, Texas. Taught elementary school in Houston, Texas, West Nyack, New York and finally retired from East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
