Kenneth Ray Bielamowicz passed away on November 4, 2020. There will be a private memorial service for family at 11 a.m., November 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina St, Baytown, TX 77520. Memorial contributions can be made to American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Kenneth Ray Bielamowicz, 63, of Walton, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Ken was a machinist and an avid Houston Astros and Texans fan.
