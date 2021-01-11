Colleen Mary Simmet Goodney passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., in the chapel of Sterling ~ White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10 a.m., in Sterling ~ White Cemetery.
Colleen Mary Simmet Goodney, 70, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on June 13, 1950, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to the late Richard Simmet and Corrine Smith Simmet. Colleen graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 1968. She was a member of St Jude Thaddaeus Catholic Church in Highlands. In 1973, she married the love of her life John Goodney in Hawaii while he was stationed in the military there. Nine short months later, they had their beautiful daughter who was Colleen’s pride and joy.
