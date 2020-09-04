Thomas James Leibham, Sr. passed away on August 31, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7 p.m., at Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Highlands, Texas 77562. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crosby, Texas. Burial will be at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Eastgate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sacred Heart St. Vincent de Paul Society or Sacred Heart Catholic School.
Thomas James Leibham, Sr., of Crosby, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1935, to Peter and Emily (Kubin) Leibham. One of 11 children, he graduated from Crosby High School, then proudly served two years in the United States Army. For more than 25 years, he worked as a millwright at Rohm & Haas in Deer Park. He retired at age 60, which left him plenty of time to fully enjoy his golden years.
