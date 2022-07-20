Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen

Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022.  Funeral Service, 11a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1010 Birdsong Drive, Baytown, Texas. Interment, Sterling-White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas.

Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was a kind and gentle father, an intelligent scientist and engineer, a fluent Spanish-speaker, a supporter of the Constitution, and a valiant servant of God.