Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral Service, 11a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1010 Birdsong Drive, Baytown, Texas. Interment, Sterling-White Cemetery, Highlands, Texas.
Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was a kind and gentle father, an intelligent scientist and engineer, a fluent Spanish-speaker, a supporter of the Constitution, and a valiant servant of God.
