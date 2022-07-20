Dr. Kenneth Bringhurst Jensen

I am “cancel culture” all the way in my consumer spending habits if I disagree with a business’ stance.

I just try to ensure any products and goods I buy are American-made and don’t worry so much about anything else.

I buy the best quality product at the best price I can find, period, with no regard to political leanings, employee work conditions or the country in which the product is made.

I must confess: I sometimes patronize businesses that support agendas I disagree with simply because I love or crave the product.

Vote

View Results