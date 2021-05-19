Wilma Yvonne Rankin passed away on May 13, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home located at 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas. Interment will follow at Cedar Bayou Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.
Wilma Yvonne Rankin was born to Harvey D. Foster and Vida Lee Hedley on June 30, 1925 in Eagle Lake, Texas and passed away on May 13, 2021 in Wimberley, Texas.
Commented