Robert Timothy McKay passed away on July 2, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 from 10 to 11a.m. at Second Baptist Church Baytown, 6227 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521, with funeral services honoring Robert to begin at 11 a.m. For those wishing to express sympathy we ask that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honor of Chief Robert Timothy McKay.
God called Robert Timothy McKay to his heavenly home on July 2, 2022 after a fierce battle with brain cancer at the age of 62.
Commented