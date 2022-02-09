Louis Sayers Mitchell, Jr. passed away. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Louis Sayers Mitchell, Jr. was born August 30, 1957 to Louis and Bonnie Mitchell of Baytown, Texas. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1976 and attended welding school afterwards. Louis worked for his father's sheet metal fabrication company, L.S. Mitchell & Sons, throughout his childhood and most of his adult life as well. He loved working with his hands and could build or repair almost anything.
