Michael Carter Rose passed away on November 11, 2022. Homegoing service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the Sanctuary at the Cathedral of Praise Assembly of God, 11303 C.E. King Parkway, Houston, Texas, 77044. A breakfast will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be in Michigan at the General Custer Military Memorial Cemetery.
Known as “Mike” by all his family and friends, he was born to William Carter Rose and Maybelle E. Rose in Detroit, Michigan and was their second son.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.