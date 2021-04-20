Darryl Allen Imme passed away on April 12, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 1p.m. until 2 p.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 2 p.m., and the burial immediately following at 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Road Highlands, Texas 77562.
Darryl Allen Imme, 83, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1937, in Albert Lee, Minnesota, to the late Ernie Imme and Gena Evenson Imme. On February 27, 1965, Darryl married his beautiful bride Geraldine Wagner, where they spent the next 56 years together raising their children. He was retired from Brown & Root where he worked as a pipefitter.
