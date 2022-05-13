Mary Catherine Waldrop passed away on May 11, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Navarre Funeral Home 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, Texas 77521. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, also at Navarre Funeral Home with Committal Service to follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, 77520.
Mary Catherine Waldrop, 82 of Baytown Texas, passed away on May 11, 2022, surrounded by family. Catherine was the daughter of Simon Teal Perry & Nannie Viola Costilow and was born on September 1, 1939. She grew up in Grenada, Mississippi and was married to Roy Waldrop for 44 years. Catherine worked as a dentist office administrator for Dr. Morris Wolfean, DDS and Dr. Cindy Hargis, DDS. Catherine was an avid reader, loved working in the yard and was a long-time member of Eastside Baptist Church. She loved serving her heavenly father and was a woman of service.
Commented