Evelyn G. Jennings passed away on December 28, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollllingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 N. Hwy. 146, Baytown, TX 77520. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown,TX.
Evelyn G. Jennings, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, 91, of Beach City, Texas passed away December 28, 2021. She was born in Humble, Texas on March 16, 1930 to James and Ora Mize.
