Sheryl Jean Lee Doyle passed away on May 25, 2022. A Visitation and Remembrance will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Navarre Funeral Home in Baytown, Texas.
Sheryl Jean Lee Doyle, 76, of Baytown, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Mont Belvieu, Texas after a long illness. She was born in Gilmer, Texas on December 4, 1945. Her parents were Arthur Bernon Lee and Geraldine Free Lee. She was married to husband James Charles (JC) Doyle for 45 years, and was a business teacher for many years. She retired as an administrative assistant at San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. She had a passion for her family, pets, and travel.
