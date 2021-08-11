Donald Keith Parkey passed away on August 6, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Joe Mangum. Interment will follow at Sterling-White Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers for the family will be Keith Marshall, Wade Hicks, Ricky Martin, Johnny Willey, Johnny Kellogg, Chris Rupp, Luke Morgan, and Jayce Parkey. Honorary pallbearers will be Weston Cotton, Kyle Shanks, Glenn Odom, and Johnny DeCell.
Donald Keith Parkey, 62, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1958 in Deer Park, Texas to parents Donald Anthony Parkey and Sharon Arlene Smith Parkey who preceded him in death along with his brother, Chris Parkey.
