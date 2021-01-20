Christopher Hall McClure passed away January 8, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 am in The Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home.
Christopher Hall McClure, 31, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born Friday, December 8, 1989 in Baytown, Texas to Dena Brown. He was adopted and raised by his Aunt Carolyn at an early age. Christopher attended Robert E. Lee High and graduated in 2008, he soon attended Stephen F. Austin, Lee College, and before his passing University of Houston Downtown. When Christopher was not pursuing his goal in education, he was enjoying his leisure time playing on his PlayStation, PC, and cooking.
