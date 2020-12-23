Kenneth R. McVay passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19. 2020. Per Mr. McVay’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. Mr. McVay’s friends and family are encouraged to leave a loving tribute to share a favorite memory for Mr. McVay’s family below in the “Memories” section. The staff of Earthman Baytown are honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. McVay. If our staff can be of any assistance, please contact us at 281-422-8181.
Kenneth R. McVay was born on October 7, 1963 in Baytown, Texas. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19. 2020. His parents were W. Lloyd McVay and Nelda McVay. He was the first of two children. Kenneth attended the University of Houston, earned his Bachelors in Math and Civil Engineering, and went on to obtain his Masters of Physical Science (Geology). After graduation, he began a career as a structural engineer and high school and middle school math teacher.
