David Israel DeLa Vergne passed away on June 18, 2021. A visitation for David will be held 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home Chapel, Highlands, Texas. Funeral Services will begin 11 a.m., Wednesday at Sterling-White Chapel officiated by Rev. Jared Lee. Interment will follow immediately after in Sterling-White Cemetery.
David Israel DeLa Vergne, 48, of Highlands, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born on October 25, 1972, in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his brother, Real DeLaVergne, Jr.; grandfather, Charlie A. Watkins; and several aunts and uncles.
