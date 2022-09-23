Anne Butler Pritchett passed away on May 23, 2022. A celebration of Anne's life will be held on October 1, 2022 at the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas at 10 AM. All are welcome to join us. In lieu of flowers, we request donations may be offered in her honor to the Salvation Army ALM for Disaster Relief, 601-969-7560.
On May 23, 2022, Anne Butler Pritchett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed peacefully. Anne loved to laugh and brought joy and comfort to so many during her life. Her piercing blue eyes radiated happiness and kindness. A deeply spiritual woman, Anne was very active in her church communities and in Christian women's organizations. Born to Cornelia Fife Butler and Horace G. Butler on November 29, 1930, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She grew up in Baton Rouge and often visited her parent's families in Mississippi and vacationed on the beaches of the Gulf Coast. She loved her southern heritage and celebrated it through her delicious cooking, music, and her love of magnolias. A stunning beauty as a young college student, and a sorority girl at Louisiana State University, she caught the eye of Walter at a dance, and they fell in love. They married on June 26, 1954. Having been an only child Anne was excited to have a larger family and was a wonderful mother to Cornelia Amiri of Katy, Anne Minor (Phil) of Austin, Pamela Pohl (Ralf) of Chicago, and Robert Pritchett of Highlands, all of whom survive her. She ran an active household with the kids on various sports teams, and in dance, art, and recreational activities. Her home was always open to the children's friends on Burnett Bay in Baytown, Texas. Anne so loved her children and celebrated their many accomplishments. A passionate grandmother and cheerleader for her grandchildren: Kavon Amiri of Houston, Dr. Noah Minor of Denver Colorado, Alexandra Pohl at Tulane University, Maximilian Pohl of Chicago, and one great-granddaughter Lindsay Amiri of Houston.
