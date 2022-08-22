Jackuline Kay (Jackie) Dykes, 71, of Baytown, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in Dickinson.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel in Baytown.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 8:45 pm
