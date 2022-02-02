Glen Earl Tieman passed away on January 29, 2022. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sterling White Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Sterling White Cemetery.
Glen Earl Tieman, 77, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1944 in Baytown, Texas to his parents Ernest Albert Tieman and Pauline Anna Manthei Tieman. Glen never met a stranger and was able to strike up a conversation with anyone. By doing this, he built many lifelong relationships connecting with others and he was very well recognized in the Baytown community. Glen loved the Lord, his wife, and his family. He made sure to dedicate quality time with his children as they were growing up so that they knew just how special they were to him. Glen was very charitable with anyone in need especially St. Jude's. It made his heart feel good to be able to give. He enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. Glen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
