Betty Jean Ganske passed away on January 24, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation from10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 712 Schilling Ave., Baytown, TX 77520. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Alan Kethan, officiating. Interment will take place in Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Betty Jean Ganske, 88, of Baytown, Texas, passed away January 24, 2022. She was born in Damon, Texas on December 4, 1933 to Pastor R.J. and Myrtle Weber. She was married to Mickey Ganske for 57 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church since 1956 and was a member of Women of the ELCA. Betty was passionate about volunteering for activities involving her children including PTA, Room Mother, Den Mom, and family chauffer. She was also a volunteer for the Church Women United Childcare Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family during annual family trips. Betty had many hobbies. She loved camping and hiking, doing crossword puzzles, sewing, gardening and cooking.
