Anna Louise (Cinnamon) McArthur passed away on August 21, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 28, at 10 a.m. at Baytown Revival Center in Baytown, Texas. Committal service will follow at Palms Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.
Anna Louise (Cinnamon) McArthur, 76, of Beach City Texas, passed away on August 21, 2021. She was born in Arthur, Tennessee on November 8, 1944 to Milton Henry Cinnamon and Dava Louise Chumley Cinnamon. She was married to Tommy Wayne McArthur for 57 years. Anna had a career in nursing and work at both Gulf Coast Hospital and San Jacinto Methodist.
