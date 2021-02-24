Dwight Anthony Leno received his wings on February 18, 2021. Final arrangements entrusted to Ross Mortuary, Inc., 3618 Lyons Avenue, Houston, Texas 77020; (713) 223-8071. The viewing is scheduled on February 27, 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral service. Officiated by Elder Jenkins. Both services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2812 North Cleveland Highway, Dayton, Texas 77535
Dwight Anthony Leno of Dayton, Texas received his wings on February 18, 2021. Dwight was born in McNair on November 26, 1954 to Roland Fisher, Sr. and Elsie Mae Leno. He attended Sterling High School in Baytown and continued his education at TSU in Houston.
