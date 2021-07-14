Randy Wyatt Ford

Randy Wyatt Ford went to be with his Heavenly Father, on July 2, 2021. A memorial gathering in honor of Randy will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.

Randy Wyatt Ford age, 38 went to be with his Heavenly Father, on July 2, 2021. Randy was born to Jack B. and Raylene Ford in Houston, Texas, on July 18, 1982. 