Rupertha (Pertha) Pamela Petersen  passed away on December 21, 2020. Due to the pandemic friends are invited to a walk through viewing on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home located at 734 FM 1942 Rd., Crosby, TX 77532. Funeral service will be held for family on an Friday, January 8, 2021. Burial to be held at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.