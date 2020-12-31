Rupertha (Pertha) Pamela Petersen passed away on December 21, 2020. Due to the pandemic friends are invited to a walk through viewing on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home located at 734 FM 1942 Rd., Crosby, TX 77532. Funeral service will be held for family on an Friday, January 8, 2021. Burial to be held at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Looking back at the top stories for the first half of 2020
- Eleven Baytown murders match high-water mark
- List of murders committed in Baytown during a record-matching 2020
- Vaccine rollout delays
- Former hospital razed
- Community members share their resolutions
- Attempted robbery goes awry as suspect shot by employee
- COVID-19 pandemic wins 2020
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented