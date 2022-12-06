Elizabeth Frances Hausler Higgins went to her Heavenly home on November 20, 2022. The family will have a memorial service on December 10, 2022, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Highlands, Texas, where Elizabeth was a member since the 1960s. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and at 12 p.m. a mass will be celebrated in her memory with Rev. Daniel S. Baguio presiding. At a later date, there will be an internment of Elizabeth’s ashes which will be at rest below Wayne’s ashes in their columbarium at the La Grange Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church or Cedar Bayou Grace Church for the Curt’s Kitchen Ministry.
Jesus wrapped his loving arms around our mother and grandmother, Elizabeth Frances Hausler Higgins, age 94, on November 20, 2022, to take her to her Heavenly home. We take comfort that Elizabeth is now reunited with her beloved husband, parents, and sisters.
Elizabeth was born in Elgin, Texas, on September 16, 1928, to Lee Alfred and Elizabeth Pastusek Hausler, youngest sister of Ruth Hausler Manuel and Helen Hausler Melcher. The family relocated to La Grange where she attended Catholic school and then graduated from La Grange High School where she was drum major in the band. It was in La Grange that
she married her loving husband, Wayne Higgins (1925 – 2006). After marrying, they lived in Austin and Bacliff, before settling in Baytown in 1955.
Throughout her life, Elizabeth valued initiative and self- reliance: she worked
as an administrative assistant at Southland Paper Mill for ten years, then changed paths and enjoyed a 33-year career as a real estate agent. She was an independent woman who loved her work and took good care of her clients.
Elizabeth was happiest when she was helping others. For several years, Elizabeth headed up the auction fundraiser at the St.
Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church Bazaar where she generated interest from the community and gathered many donations from individuals and businesses for both the live and silent auctions. Her altruism was also evidenced by her volunteer work at Curt’s Kitchen which she continued until her last days, and in helping any stray animal who came her way. She would often say she learned compassion from her mother, who, during WWII, never turned anyone away that came to their back door needing food.
She was also creative and loved to sew, even making formal dresses for her daughters. She made personalized scrapbooks for each grandchild as they were growing up. Several years ago, as a gift to her family, she wrote and distributed a cookbook including recipes that were dear to her heart. She was not only a good cook, but she set a beautiful table, and enjoyed hosting dinners for family and friends. Those who knew her know that she treated everyone as an equal. She made a new friend just about everywhere she went.
Elizabeth is survived by those she dearly loved: daughter Elaine McCain of Houston and daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Leighton Littlefield of Baytown. She was grandmother to Jason McCain and Miranda Newman of Houston, Kyle Littlefield and wife Teresa Laffin of College Station, Dr. Casey McCain and husband Dr. Brian Chang of Houston, as well as Dr. Crystal Trujillio of Houston. Her great-grandchildren were Zoe Warren, Graham and Annie Littlefield, and Nate Laffin. She remained very close to her nieces Linda Oltmann and Betty Melcher, and nephews Max Melcher and Cliff Giese. She was “Mom” to long-time friends, Virginia and Otellio Gamez. Elizabeth also loved her precious kitty and companion, Abigail.
Elizabeth’s desire to help others extended beyond her earthly
life. In 2014, she made the decision to donate her body to the Willed Body Program at The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, enabling the education of future physicians and ensuring ongoing health research and discovery in many fields.
The family will have a memorial service on December 10, 2022, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Highlands, Texas, where Elizabeth was a member since the 1960s. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and at
12 p.m. a mass will be celebrated in her memory with Rev. Daniel S. Baguio presiding.
At a later date, there will be an internment of Elizabeth’s ashes which will be at rest below Wayne’s ashes in their columbarium at the La Grange Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Elizabeth can be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church or Cedar Bayou Grace Church for the Curt’s Kitchen Ministry.
