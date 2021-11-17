Drake E. Frazier passed away on November 13, 2021. A gathering for Drake’s family and friends will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Broussard’s, 134 Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. His funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery, Highlands. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Drake E. Frazier, 23, went to be at home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He grew up in Beach City, Texas, and resided in Fannett. Drake was loved beyond measure by all who knew him. He was born with a knack for building things and a love of all things outdoors especially ATV off roading. Drake was an employee of ExxonMobile in Baytown as an operator.
