Bob Carpenter passed away on January 12, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Bob Carpenter of Baytown, Texas passed away on January 12, 2021 in a Houston hospital. He was born on July 29, 1942 to W.C. Carpenter and Lola Carpenter of De Queen, Arkansas.
