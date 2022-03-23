Portia Erette Taylor Daniels peacefully passed away March 6, 2022. The memorial services will be held at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Services will be streamed at Williams Temple Church of God of Christ Facebook and YouTube. In lieu of flowers or for those desiring memorial contributions may be made to Portia Taylor Foundation via CashApp at $PortiaTaylorFund. Donations will be used to help single mothers in the community.
Portia Erette Taylor Daniels was born in December 1965 in Baytown, Texas to Juanita and the late Aaron Taylor. She attended Travis Elementary, Horace Mann Junior and graduated from Lee High School in 1984. Following high school she attended University of Houston briefly after the passing of her father then birthed her daughters, Lauren Celeste in 1987 and Victoria Elizabeth in 1990. In 1992, she moved to Tulsa with her young daughters to attend Oral Roberts University while serving at Higher Dimensions led by Pastor Carlton Pearson.
Commented