Pamela Gayle Campbell was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, TX, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron, Texas, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org (800-227-2345) and/or DePelchin Children’s Center at www.depelchin.org.
Pamela Gayle Campbell, age 65, was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born on March 15, 1956 in Baytown, Texas to James Hardy Malone Sr. and Dorothy Jean Matthews Malone.
